Girls soccer obliterates Holton Arms 5–0 in season opener

The girls soccer team (1–0) dominated the Holton Arms Panthers (0–3) 5–0 in a blowout to start the season.

Coming off of last year’s dominant state championship run, the Vikes were looking to bring that same energy this year and showcased that immediately. The first half started off neck and neck, with neither team gaining much of an edge. A little bit later, senior Charlotte Shapiro broke the ice and got the Vikes on the board first off a corner kick assisted by fellow senior Talia Feigin. Throughout the whole first half, the Panthers struggled to produce anything offensively and the Vikes took their one goal lead into halftime.

The Vikes came out of the break blazing hot. Just four minutes in, sophomore Faith Gardner Johnson found the back of the net to double the Vikes lead. Just minutes later, junior Maia Mancuso scored off an assist from Gardner Johnson. Not even three minutes after that, freshman Aliya Wales struck gold off another corner kick, once again assisted by Feigin. The Vikes were dominating every aspect of the game and the Panthers defense looked lifeless.

On the defensive end the Vikes were relentless and didn’t give the Panthers any quality scoring opportunities. Sophomore Renee Miller added one last goal in the closing minutes to cap off a fantastic opening day performance for the Vikes.

The Vikes will look to keep the momentum flowing into their next contest on Tuesday when they take on the Sherwood Warriors (0–1) on Tuesday.