Field hockey crushes Clarksburg 6–0 in season opener

The field hockey team (1–0) shut out the Clarksburg Coyotes (0–1) 6–0 in their season opener.

The Vikes started off strong, finding the back of the net twice in the first half. Junior Kiley Kreter struck gold to score the Vikes’ first goal of the season. The defense was lights-out, keeping the Coyotes away from the goal the entire game. The Coyotes had a chance to score with a corner in the first half, but the Vikes’ defense was a brick wall. In the final minutes of the opening half, junior Helen Kelly scored off an assist from senior Ellen Ford, giving the Vikings a two goal lead going into the half.

As the second half started, sophomore Maya Raphael put one in, increasing the Vikes lead to three goals.Nothing had changed since the first half; the Vikes remained stout and didn’t give the Coyotes many scoring chances. Junior Ines Foscarini made her way to the net to score both the fourth and fifth goals for the Vikes, also giving Ford a hat trick in assists. Ford then added a goal of her own, giving the Vikes a resounding 6–0 victory.

The Vikes will take on the Sherwood Warriors (0–1) on Monday at 7 at Sherwood, looking for their second win of the year.

Ellen Ford is a sports writer for the Black & White.