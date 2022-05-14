Boys lacrosse season comes to a close after being knocked off by Churchill 14–8 in regional semifinals

The boys lacrosse team (8–5) unfortunately couldn’t catch up to the Churchill Bulldogs in their game on Friday night and saw their season come to an end in the regional semifinals.

The Vikes fought their hardest throughout the game, but unfortunately the Bulldogs incredible talent was just too much for the Vikes to handle. The game started off fairly even as both teams exchanged goals in the opening minutes of the game. Right before the end of the first half the Bulldogs strung together a run, and were able to take a 9–4 lead into halftime.

Coming out of the locker room, Whitman knew they needed to be spotless if they wanted a chance to make a comeback. Although the Vikes did everything in their power to shutdown the Bulldogs attack, University of Maryland commit Eliot Dubick was unstoppable for Churchill. Dubick quickly tired out the Vikes defense and, although senior goalie Tommy Buckley played phenomenally, the Vikes couldn’t muster the comeback. Senior Spencer Levy tried to make things interesting, scoring four goals throughout the game, but ultimately his efforts weren’t enough.

With the 14–8 loss, the Vikes 2022 campaign has officially come to an end. For the past four years, the seniors have worked together everyday and have become a family. Senior captain Evan Shavitz said it was devastating to see his high school lacrosse career come to an end, but is super confident that the program is heading in the right direction.

“As a senior, it was sad to end my career in a program that I put in so much time and effort throughout high school,” Shavitz said. “With that being said, I’m so proud of all the underclassmen and trust that they will work hard to make Whitman lacrosse the best it can be in the next couple of years.”