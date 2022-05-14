Girls lacrosse outmatches Richard Montgomery 15–12 to advance to regional finals

The girls lacrosse team (14–0) defeated the Richard Montgomery Rockets (9–5) 15–12 in a close game on Friday night, sending them to the regional finals.

The Vikes stayed strong to win the game after coming back from a two-point deficit going into the second half. Whitman started off strong, scoring the first two goals, giving them an early lead. The Rockets defense remained rock-solid though, keeping the Vikes off the board for a long time after that. Over the course of several minutes, the Rockets outscored the Vikes by multiple, quickly putting them in the lead. Whitman wouldn’t give up without a fight, as senior and Montgomery County player of the year Grace Nemeroff knotted a first half hat trick to give Whitman some confidence as they headed into halftime facing an 8–6 deficit.

Coming out of the break, the Rockets took a page out of the Vikes playbook and scored the first two goals of the half. Nemeroff struck immediately after, decreasing the deficit to a three-goal game. Sophomore Caroline “Junkyard Dog” Reichert completed a hat trick of her own to tie the game up at 10 apiece. Nemeroff tailed her 200th career point as a Vike with an assist on Reichert’s tie breaking goal, her fourth of the game to put the Vikes up 11–10. Heading into the final stretch of the game, Whitman continued to pepper the net. Freshman Quinn Foa helped seal the game for the Vikes with her second and third tallies, earning her the hat trick.

The Vikes firm offense, and great play from senior goalie Grace Adkins, allowed Whitman to regain control in the second half and ultimately come out victorious 15–12.

The Vikes remain undefeated and will advance to the regional finals on Monday, where they will take on the BCC Baron (8–4) in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda.