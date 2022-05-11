Girls lacrosse knocks off Quince Orchard 12-10 in inaugural county championship

The girls lacrosse team (13–0) defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars 12–10 to win the first ever Montgomery County lacrosse championship.

The Vikes kept their undefeated streak thanks to an all around team effort and an impressive second half comeback. The Cougars controlled the ball for the majority of the first half, scoring the first goal of the game and taking a 5–4 lead into the half. Montgomery County player of the year and senior Grace Nemeroff kept the Vikes in the game by striking twice in the first half. Coming out of the break, the Vikes knew they were right within striking distance and never gave up hope.

After an intense huddle between the coaches and players, the Vikes came out with a new burst of energy and changed their defensive tactics. Although Cougars started off the half scoring the first two goals, Sophmore Caroline Reichert brought the Vikes right back within one by tallying two goals for the Vikes. After several minutes of back and forth scoring between the two teams, freshman Quinn Foa finally broke the 10–10 tie, scoring two straight goals in the closing minutes of the game to lead the Vikes to a 12–10 victory.

As a result of their dominating undefeated season, the Vikes earned themselves a first-round bye in the MPSSAA state tournament. The Vikes will have some extra time to rest before their first playoff game, which doesn’t come until Friday night when they will play host to the winner of Richard Montgomery versus Churchill matchup.