Boys lacrosse wipes out Clarksburg 17–2 in official home opener

The boys lacrosse team (3–4) flattened the Clarksburg Coyotes 17–2 in their first official home game in Jerome M. Marco Stadium of the season.

After a small two-game losing skid, the Vikes got back in business and picked up a win in dominating fashion. The Vikes didn’t allow the Coyotes any space to breathe and completely controlled possession on both sides of the ball. They peppered the Coyotes backline, constantly dumping shots in front of the net. After 24 minutes of impressive team play, the Vikes held a convincing 10–0 lead, with some help from senior Mark Cunniff who added a pole goal.

The only thing the Vikes did in the second half was add insult to injury, scoring seven goals and only allowing two. Without a doubt, the Vikes offense was firing on all cylinders, but junior Reed Crichton also deserves credit for his gritty performance in goal. In the final minutes of the blowout, Crichton made a nice-looking save on a second chance opportunity from the Coyotes off a rebound.

After maintenance of the turf prevented the Vikes from using the field, it’s safe to say the first home showing of the year was successful. The Vikes will look to start a winning streak on Saturday when they take on the Springbrook Blue Devils (2–3).