Secretly Important Playoff Players Draft + NBA Would You Be Surprised If… | The B&W Sports Podcast

Senior staff member Quentin Corpuel is joined by host of the “Miles of Sports” podcast and TikTok page Holden Sherman to talk some NBA basketball as the regular season comes to an end. First, the two draft the secretly most important players to NBA playoff teams (00:01) before playing a game of “Would you be surprised if…” pertaining to Donovan Mitchell’s future with the Jazz, Brooklyn’s playoff outlook, the MVP race and more (53:15).

Link here to listen.