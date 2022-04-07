Boys lacrosse falls to Walter Johnson 11–10 in overtime

The boys lacrosse team (2–3) lost a heartbreaker to the Walter Johnson Wildcats, 11–10, in overtime on Tuesday night.

For the first time all season, both the Vikes and their opponent started off slow as neither team was able to generate much offense for the first chunk of the game. After one quarter of play, the score was 1–1. After a quick huddle, the Vikes offense finally woke up and jumped into action. Junior Matt Buckley led the offensive attack with four straight tallies, allowing the Vikes to take a 7–3 lead into halftime.

Coming out of the locker room, the Vikes hoped to extend their lead and win in dominating fashion, but unfortunately things didn’t go as planned. The defense got sloppy and the offense fell completely out of rhythm. The Wildcats tied up the game at 10 goals apiece late in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime.

The Vikes took control of the faceoff in the extra frame of play, giving them an immediate chance to go home happy. However, an unforced turnover gave the Wildcats the ball and they made no mistake putting the ball in the back of the net. The Wildcats came back and won a game the Vikes wish they had back.

Whitman has a chance to get back into the win column on Friday when they take on the Richard Montgomery Rockets (0–4).