Girls lacrosse outlasts rival B-CC in nail-biter 13–12

The girls lacrosse team (4–0) defeated the B-CC Barons (3–1) in an intense showdown that spread across two days. The game was tied at 11–11 with six minutes left on Thursday when extreme weather conditions forced the end of the game to be postponed.

The Vikes started the game hot and dominated the first half, thanks in part to B-CC’s penalty trouble. Senior Grace Nemeroff and sophomore Caroline Reichert led the offense, scoring the majority of goals for the Vikes. But, the Barons crawled back into it in the second half and tied the game up right before the storm unloaded.

In the postponed six minutes of the game, the Vikes got the job done, outscoring the Barons two to one to secure the win and preserve their undefeated record. B-CC was a talented opponent who was also undefeated prior to this game, but the Vikes were able to come up clutch with Reichert’s game winning goal with 30 seconds to go.

On Tuesday, the Vikes will face another divisional rival, Walter Johnson, at 7:00.