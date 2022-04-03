NFL Draft All-In List, Part Two + Checking In On the Knicks | The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel shares his newest addition to his “all-in” list for the NFL Draft (00:01). Then, as the NBA regular season is set to close, Corpuel chats with cousins Ethan and Morgan Corpuel about the state of the Knicks, including RJ Barrett’s continued ascension, the Julius Randle conundrum, Tom Thibodeau’s reoccurring questionable coaching decisions, the MVP race and more (19:58).

Link here to listen.