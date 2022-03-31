Girls lacrosse fends off Churchill 15–12

The girls lacrosse team (3–0) kept their undefeated streak alive as they defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (0–3) in a tight game on Tuesday night.

The Vikes crept out to a lead early in the game, putting them up 10–6 at halftime. Despite being outscored in the second half, the Vikes, led by senior captains Grace Nemeroff and Taylor Beers, were able to keep the lead and secure the win. Nemeroff and Beers each put five goals on the board, and junior Erica Posner added three more, plus an assist. Senior goalie Grace Adkins made some key eight-meter saves to seal the game for the Vikes in the final few minutes.

“It wasn’t a great game from us,” said Beers. “The attack had good ball movement, and we were able to pull off the win for us in this one.”

The Vikes will play at B-CC in a big rivalry game on Thursday night at 7:00 pm.