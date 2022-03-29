Whitman baseball triumphs over Quince Orchard 8–1

The baseball team (4–0) beat the Quince Orchard Cougars 8–1 with stellar pitching and productive offense on Monday night.

In the first four games of the season, the Vikes have only allowed three runs with back to back no-hitters in last week’s games against Springbrook and Einstein. Against the Cougars, starting pitcher Liam Bowen earned his second win of the season, throwing five and a third innings with five strikeouts, allowing four hits and two walks. Reliever Michael Himmelstein finished the game with one strikeout, one hit and one earned run through the rest of the game.

The Vikes defense once again had zero errors and held QO scoreless until the bottom of the 7th inning.

The Vikes offense didn’t slow down either, getting 11 hits led by middle infielders Sammy Berman and Ben Schlossman. Berman went three for four with three RBIs and two runs. Schlossman went three for three with one RBI and one walk. Bowen also showcased his two-way ability garnering three runs on one hit and two walks.

Whitman returns home on Wednesday against Northwest at 3:45.