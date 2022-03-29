Boys lacrosse falls to Churchill 14–6

The boys lacrosse team (2–1) couldn’t mount a comeback against the Churchill Bulldogs (3–0) and fell 14–6 on Monday night.

In frigid temperatures and violent winds, the Vikes fell early to the Bulldogs; a hole they couldn’t clamber out of. In their first two matchups of the season, it was the offense doing the heavy lifting throughout the game, with double-digit goal counts in both contests. However, in the cold against the Bulldogs, the offense was left stagnant while the defense carried the load.

The Bulldogs found themselves up 6–0 to begin the game, and they never looked back from there. After 24 minutes of play, the Bulldogs headed to the locker room with an 8–2 lead. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the Vikes offense finally found some momentum. Sophomore Lachlan Overdahl scored a pair of goals giving the Vikes a glimmer of hope. Junior Matt Buckley also notched three strikes in the final quarter, bringing the Vikes within single digits, but ultimately his efforts weren’t enough. The talented Bulldogs took the 14–6 win.

After suffering their first loss of the 2022 campaign, the Vikes have a chance to get back into the win column on Friday when they take on the BCC Barons (1–1).