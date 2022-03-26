Girls lacrosse dominates against Wootton 21–5 in abbreviated game

The girls lacrosse team (2–0) took care of business in their first divisional game against the Wootton Patriots (0–2), winning 21–5 on Thursday night despite heavy rain cutting the game short. The Vikes showed superiority on both sides of the field; not only did they smother the Patriots defensively, but they put over 20 goals in the back of the net in just under four quarters. Right from the opening draw, the offense fired on all cylinders, and thanks to a commanding draw performance, the Vikes had possession of the ball for the vast majority of the game. Senior Grace Nemeroff tallied six goals and junior Erica Posner added five.

The Vikes look to continue their hot start as they travel to Churchill to battle their toughest opponent yet next Tuesday at 7:00 pm.