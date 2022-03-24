Baseball destroys Springbrook 28–0

Whitman threw the third no-hitter in Whitman history giving the Vikes their second win of the 2022 campaign as they beat Springbrook 28–0.

Whitman used just two pitchers in their win on Wednesday. Junior Lion Gardiner started for the Vikes and went three innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. Senior Grady Wiley came in relief, throwing two innings with six strikeouts.

Recording 21 total hits in the game, 16 different Vikes players got on base. Center fielder Liam Bowen who went one for two with two runs and a three-run home run, junior Massimo Liuzzo who went two for three with three runs and two RBI and right fielder Zach Yaqub who went 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs all displayed highlighted performances. First baseman Danny Mermelstein also went two for three with three runs, two RBIs and a walk and left fielder Jun Komoto went two for three with three runs and one RBI to add to the stellar offensive performance. The Vikes also got primary pitchers John McGowan and Grady Wiley at the plate to hit. McGowan got on base with a two RBI triple rounding out the win and giving the Vikes a 2–0 start to their season.

The Vikes return home on Friday against Einstein at 3:45.