Boys lacrosse annihilates Einstein 17–2 in season opener

The boys lacrosse team (1–0) obliterated the Einstein Titans 17–2 in their season opener on Monday night.

A hot start allowed the Vikes to cruise to an early lead, although this dominating performance by the Vikes continued from start to finish. Senior Hudson Reitkopp opened the scoring floodgates for the Vikes, tallying three goals in the opening quarter. Although Reitkopp began the offensive onslaught, he certainly wasn’t the only one to find the back of the cage. Junior Zane Shami struck gold four times for the Vikes, senior Spencer Levy, junior Matt Buckley and sophomore Lachlan Overdahl also all scored multiple times. The Vikes’ deadly attack saw some help from the midfield as well, including junior long-stick midfielder Nick Chiaramonte who snuck a shot past the goalie off a nice feed from senior Matt Olevsky.

While the offense was certainly spectacular in the Vikes’ impressive performance, the defensive efforts from the Vikes shouldn’t be ignored. Led by senior goalie Tommy Buckley, the Vikes’ backline gave up just two goals to the Titans throughout the night. The Vikes were nearly flawless on both sides of the ball all night, resulting in the blowout.

After an opening day trouncing, the Vikes will face a tougher opponent on Friday night when they take on the Wootton Patriots (0–0) at Wootton.