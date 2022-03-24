Why Villain Trae is Great for the NBA + NFL Offseason Gone Wild | The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel shares some thoughts on Tyreek Hill getting traded to the Dolphins and why Trae Young versus the Knicks is the villain story the NBA desperately needed (00:01). Then, Corpuel is joined by B&W business member Will Vander Wal to discuss the continuation of the craziest NFL off-season in recent memory, including Davante Adams to the Raiders, Deshaun Watson to the Browns, a new era of wheeling and dealing in the NFL and much more (14:00).

Link here to listen.