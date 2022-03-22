March is Mad + MLB Free Agency Explosion Recap | The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel shares some thoughts on a wild first weekend of March Madness (00:21). Then, Corpuel is joined by senior staff members Matt Eisner and Daniel Miller as well as opinion writer William Hallward-Driemeier to discuss the myriad of major MLB transactions after the lockout was resolved, including Freddie Freeman to the Dodgers, Kris Bryant to the Rockies (?), Carlos Correa to the Twins (??) and more.

Link here to listen.