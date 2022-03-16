Early NFL Free Agency Reactions | The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and B&W business member Will Vander Wal discuss the eventful early stages of NFL free agency, including the Jaguars odd spending spree, the Chargers significantly upgrading their defense, the Cowboys and Patriots letting go of key players, whether the largest contracts handed out thus far will be worth it, underrated signings and more. The two also discuss Deshaun Watson being cleared of all 22 sexual assault lawsuits brought against him and Tom Brady unretiring.

