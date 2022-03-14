Brady Returns + March Madness National Championship Cases | The B&W Sports Podcast

It’s March Madness season! With the tournament set to begin on later this week, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel sat down with numerous college basketball fans and let them state their case for a certain school to win the National Championship. Before that, however, Corpuel shares some thoughts on Selection Sunday, Tom Brady unretiring, the Yankees-Twins trade and more from a wild Sunday of sports news (00:01). After that, it’s college basketball-palooza (the conversations were recorded prior to Selection Sunday. There was no knowledge of any tournament matchups). Link here to listen.

Gabe Schaner – North Carolina (8:03)

Sam Parks – Gonzaga & Texas (24:37)

Ethan Corpuel – Wisconsin (38:25)

Tyler Gallo – Kentucky (46:44)

Mateo Gutierrez – USC (57:40)

Guy Mayo – Duke (1:05:54)

John LaFrance – Seton Hall (1:16:20)

Preston Dorand – Alabama (1:25:25)

Mark Cunniff – Villanova (1:30:17)

Rachel Pikovsky – Indiana (1:33:28)

Thomas Vander Wal – Saint Mary’s (1:40:12)

Michael Ward – Virginia Tech (1:55:13)

Quentin Corpuel – Miami (2:06:40)