Calvin Ridley Suspension, Sadness in Seattle and Commander Carson | The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel shares some thoughts on Calvin Ridley being suspended for all of next season due to gambling (2:10) before being joined by senior staff writer (and somber Seahawks fan) David Lewis as well as sports writer Gibson Hirt to break down Russell Wilson being traded to the Broncos (8:47). Then, Corpuel and Hirt sit down the next day after Carson Wentz was traded to the Commanders and break down the deal as well as Aaron Rodgers’ contract extension with the Packers (34:46).

