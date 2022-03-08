A Potential Knicks Revival and Struggling Contenders + Russell Wilson Trade | The B&W Sports Podcast
March 8, 2022
Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and B&W business manager Will Vander Wal break down the struggles of the Warriors, Lakers and Knicks and Bulls as well as how they can turn things around with under 20 games left in the regular season. Then, the two break down the blockbuster trade between the Broncos and Seahawks that sent Russell Wilson to Denver and what the trade means for both teams.
Link here to listen.