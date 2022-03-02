Baseball is Cancelled (For Now) | The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel is joined by senior staff members Matt Eisner and Daniel Miller as well as opinion writer William Hallward-Driemeier to break down the MLB’s cancellation of the first two series of the season as a result of the players and owners failing to agree on a new CBA. They discuss the impact of the cancellation, the state of baseball, how the two sides can come to an agreement, vent their frustrations with the owners and more.

