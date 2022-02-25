Whitman Wordle #4

It’s the craze sweeping the school and the entire nation… with a Whitman twist.

Welcome to The Black & White’s Whitman Wordle! The rules are simple: you have six guesses to find the word. Today’s word is five letters long. The answer will be related to Whitman in some way — school spirit, teachers’ names, traditions — if it has to do with Whitman, it’s fair game. Good luck and don’t forget to share your results with our social media pages (@wwhsblackandwhite on Instagram and @bdubbsonline on Twitter).

Hint: Whitman school history/sports

Click here to play!