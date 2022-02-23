Who Will Make the NBA’s 100th Anniversary Team? I The B&W Sports Podcast

With the NBA celebrating it’s 75th Anniversary team this past weekend in Cleveland, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel along with sports writers Gibson Hirt and Zach Rice debated what current players might make the 100th Anniversary team in 2046. They first discuss the selections to the NBA 75 team, such as Damian Lillard’s questionable admission, Dwight Howard’s baffling omission and more. Then, the three debate the legacies of older talents such as Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan and Draymond Green, the case for younger stars to make the NBA 100 team such as Devin Booker and Ja Morant, whether any current player could crack top five all-time and more.

