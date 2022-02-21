NBA First Half(ish) Superlatives I The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and B&W business member Will Vander Wal hand out some superlatives for the first portion of the NBA season, including main takeaways, biggest surprises and disappointments, second half predictions and more. They also recap NBA All-Star weekend, how the Saturday night festivities could be reformed and what LeBron James’ flurry of recent comments could actually mean for himself, the Lakers and the league as a whole.

