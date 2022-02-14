The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions I The B&W Sports Podcast

The Rams have done it! Los Angeles is a city of champions once again, and this time, it’s the Lombardi Trophy that’s coming back to Hollywood. Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and B&W business member Will Vander Wal share their instant reactions to the big game, breaking down how the Rams won, how the Bengals lost, the best storylines coming out of this game, what the future holds for both franchises and more.