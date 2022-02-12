Super Bowl Predictions + More NBA Trade Deadline Talk | The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel previews Super Bowl LVI, sharing the cases for both the Bengals and Rams to win and lose before making a final score prediction (00:01). Then, sports editor Rafe Epstein joined the pod to discuss the Wizards’ trade deadline moves, why neither Corpuel nor Epstein loved Washington’s deals, the future of Bradley Beal in the District, the Harden-Simmons trade and more (27:49).