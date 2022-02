After an astonishingly explosive NBA trade deadline, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel brought on a couple of guests to share their thoughts on some of the day’s biggest trades. However, Corpuel first shared his own thoughts on the Simmons-Harden blockbuster, the four team trade between the Kings, Pistons, Bucks and Clippers, the Knicks and Lakers standing pat, Detroit’s sneaky successful deadline, a final word on the Tyrese Haliburton trade and more (00:01). Then, Corpuel is joined by sports writer and Sixers fan Alex Weinstein to debrief the Harden-Simmons Twitter-breaking trade. They discuss how Harden and Simmons fit with their new teams, Daryl Morey’s fantastic work, the timeline of Simmons’ trade value, player empowerment, where both teams now stand in the Eastern Conference and more (22:02). Then, Corpuel is joined by Whitman graduate and Mavericks fan Nate Schaefer to break down the Porzingis-Dinwiddie/Bertans trade, Dorian Finney-Smith’s new extension and the overall state of the Mavs (56:49).