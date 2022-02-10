Boys basketball gets the job done against Kennedy 47–40

The boys basketball team (11–5) took down the Kennedy Cavaliers (2–8) at home on Tuesday night. A packed student section enjoyed a fun “crazy hat/helmet” theme, sporting bike helmets and funky winter hats. To top it off, the Vikes played a solid defensive game to bounce back from last Friday’s tough loss against. Blake.

The majority of the game was close, each team always within a basket or two of the other. The Vikes pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cavaliers 15–9. Shooting guard Thomas Farrell was on point from behind the arc, shooting three for five from 3-point range and putting up 11 points total. Forwards Landon Mulford and Matt Winter each added nine of their own.

With playoffs right around the corner, the Vikes look to tighten things up and prepare for their postseason run. Catch them on Friday at Blair at 5:30. The game will also be streamed on NFHS network.