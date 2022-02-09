A Baffling Kings Trade, McCollum to NOLA and More Trade Deadline Reactions | The B&W Sports Podcast

With the NBA trade deadline less than 24 hours away, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel shares his thoughts on an action-packed last few weeks of NBA trades. He discusses the Kings-Pacers blockbuster, why the Kings made yet another dumbfounding mistake in trading Tyrese Haliburton, why Pacers fans should be ecstatic and how the trade affects both teams’ futures. Corpuel then discusses the flurry of trades the Blazers made, the Pacers sending Caris LaVert to the Cavs, the Ben Simmons-James Harden rumors and more.