The Most Intriguing Storylines of Super Bowl LVI | The B&W Sports Podcast

We made it! Super Bowl week is finally here! Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and B&W business manager Will Vander Wal break down the most intriguing storylines of Rams-Bengals a week prior to the big game. They discuss the Stafford-Burrow and McVay-Taylor matchups, how a championship would change the legacies of Stafford, OBJ and others, how unlikely this matchup is compared to other Super Bowls, the Rams front seven versus the Bengals offensive line and a lot more.

Link here to listen.