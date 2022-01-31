A Rams-Bengals Super Bowl…Who Would’ve Thought? (Not Us!) | The B&W Sports Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel and Will Vander Wal
January 31, 2022

After the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams punched their tickets to Super Bowl LVI, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and B&W business member Will Vander Wal break down all the action from the conference championships. They discuss Rams-Niners, Matt Stafford’s stellar performance, OBJ’s impact, San Francisco’s offensive struggles, the Niners off-season plans and more (00:03) before discussing Bengals-Chiefs, including Kansas City’s epic second half collapse, Joe Burrow’s clutch performance, Cincinnati’s defensive turnaround, a quick Rams-Bengals preview and more (38:34).