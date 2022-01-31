A Rams-Bengals Super Bowl…Who Would’ve Thought? (Not Us!) | The B&W Sports Podcast

After the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams punched their tickets to Super Bowl LVI, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and B&W business member Will Vander Wal break down all the action from the conference championships. They discuss Rams-Niners, Matt Stafford’s stellar performance, OBJ’s impact, San Francisco’s offensive struggles, the Niners off-season plans and more (00:03) before discussing Bengals-Chiefs, including Kansas City’s epic second half collapse, Joe Burrow’s clutch performance, Cincinnati’s defensive turnaround, a quick Rams-Bengals preview and more (38:34).