NBA Rookie Check-In + The Rising Stars Challenge Just Got Exciting! | The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel is joined by his cousin Morgan Corpuel to talk hoops. They begin by discussing the recent play of some notable rookies, including Franz Wagner’s continued stellar play, Chris Duarte’s breakout, Jalen Green’s struggles, why the two are still bullish on Davion Mitchell and more (00:03). Then, with the Rising Stars Challenge recently being reformed to a tournament between rookies, sophomores and four G League Ignite players, the two break down why they approve of the change. They discuss how exciting it’s going to be watching the future of the league play against each other, what the tournament could mean for the draft stocks of the G League players, what changes they would make to the tournament as well as All-Star weekend in general, the implementation of the “Clorox Clutch Challenge” and more (30:28).