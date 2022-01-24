The Best Postseason NFL Football Weekend Ever | The B&W Sports Podcast

After an unreal weekend of playoff NFL football, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and B&W business member Will Vander Wal attempt to debrief all of the action. They start with the Bills-Chiefs football nirvana, discussing the transcendence of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, the new wave of QBs, the lamented OT rules and more (00:03). Then, they break down San Francisco’s gritty 13–10 victory over Green Bay, the importance of special teams, Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers and more (27:40) before discussing Los Angeles and Cincinnati’s last-second victories (46:00).

Link here to listen.