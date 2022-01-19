Boys basketball dominates Watkins Mill 70–41, pays tribute to late JV player Landen Hausman

On Monday, the Whitman community was struck with the shocking and heartbreaking news that sophomore Landen Hausman had passed away unexpectedly due to a drug overdose. Hausman, a member of the JV basketball team, was beloved by many, especially his teammates. On Tuesday, both the JV and Varsity players kneeled and participated in a moment of silence on the first play of the game to honor Landen.

The varsity squad (5–3) defeated the Watkins Mill Wolverines (2–7) 70–41, dedicating the dominant performance to Landen, who was close with several players on the team, including sophomore guard Thomas Farrell.

“Landen was in our minds and our hearts for our win on Tuesday. He touched so many people’s hearts, and we will continue to play for him,” Farrell said. “I’ve known Landen for a long time. He was a great friend and teammate, and he always was able to put a smile on people’s faces. This was not an easy game, and his passing will not be easy to get over.”

The Vikes’ strong performance was powered by guards Michael Ward and Preston Kuhn. Ward dropped 21 points and added three steals, while Kuhn had an impressive all-around game, scoring 12 points, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing five assists and tallying two steals.

The Vikings will travel to Poolesville on Friday at 7:15 p.m. They, along with all of the Whitman community, will continue to play in honor of Landen. You can watch the game live with a subscription to NFHS.