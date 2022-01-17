Recapping a Wild Wild Card Round + Futures of Eliminated Teams | The B&W Sports Podcast

After a simply bewildering Wild Card round, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and B&W business member Will Vander Wal debrief all the action. They discuss the mishap-laden Niners-Cowboys contest, Buffalo, Tampa Bay and Kansas City’s dominant performances, the coolness of the Bengals and more (00:01). Then, the two break down the outlooks of the eliminated playoff teams, including how the heck the Cowboys rebound from their loss, Derek Carr’s future with the Raiders, whether to buy Jalen Hurts’ poor performance, how the Steelers and Patriots can become legit contenders again quickly and more (47:04).