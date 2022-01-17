NBA Contender Tier List + Can Exclusively Tall Lineups Be A Thing? | The B&W Sports Podcast

Inspired by Kirk Goldsberry’s “NBA Playoff Contender Tiers” article (which can be found on ESPN.com), online managing Quentin Corpuel shares the six teams he believes can actually win the NBA Finals. Then, with the Cleveland Cavaliers succeeding with three big men in their starting lineup, Corpuel discusses the possibilities of whether teams can replicate what the Cavs are doing and how they could take the concept to new heights in the future.