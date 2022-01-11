CFP Title Recap, Bama/Georgia Draft Prospects and Goodbye Joe Judge I The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel is joined by B&W columnist and elated Georgia fan Daniel Miller to break down Georgia’s 33–18 victory over Alabama to claim the school’s first football title in over 40 years. They discuss Stetson Bennett’s brilliance, the dominant Bulldogs defense, Bryce Young’s valiant effort, how defense still wins championships, recruiting repurcussions and more (00:03). Then, with the news of the New York Giants firing Joe Judge breaking in the middle of the pod, Corpuel shares a few thoughts on Judge’s dismissal as well as other recent NFL head coach firings (38:25). After the brief NFL intermission, Corpuel and Miller break down the draft stocks of the numerous prospects on both Alabama and Georgia, including Evan Neal, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis and many more (46:45).