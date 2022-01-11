Boys basketball falls to Churchill 66–62 in back-and-forth battle

The boys basketball team (4–3) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (7–0) 66–62 on Monday.

Despite having an eight-point lead at halftime, the Vikes were unable to stop a furious third quarter charge from Churchill. The Bulldogs outscored the Vikes 25-11 in the third frame behind lockdown defense from Churchill and sloppy team offense from Whitman, who combined for 16 turnovers in the game.

The Vikes had a much better fourth quarter, scoring 20 points and making a comeback. Junior Preston Kuhn, freshman Evan Brown and freshman Titian DeRosa hit big shots in the last three minutes to shrink the Bulldogs lead to two points. However, Churchill’s athletic and talented personnel were able to keep the Vikes at bay, sinking last minute free throws and sealing the game.

Whitman’s only losses are to Churchill and B-CC, who have combined for one loss on the season so far. Almost all of these teams’ games have been blowouts. The Vikes have given B-CC and Churchill the closest games that they’ve seen all season, with the lowest point differential that our two rivals have had. While the loss stings, the silver lining is something to be proud of.

Next Tuesday, the Vikes host Watkins Mill at 7:15 p.m. Catch the game live on NFHS; it’s worth the subscription.