Week 18 Reactions, Non-Playoff Team Memorial and NBA Talk | The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel shares his thoughts on why depth is so vital to success in the NBA this season (00:03). Then, Corpuel is joined by B&W business member Will Vander Wal to debrief a wild, climactic Week 18 of the NFL season. They discuss the nearly improbable ending to Chargers-Raiders, the Colts meltdown in Jacksonville, Niners-Rams and preview some Wild Card matchups (19:52). Then, they hold a memorial service for every team that missed the playoffs this season, saying farewell to every eliminated team from the up-and-coming Lions to the unbelievably sad Giants to the never-say-die Ravens (58:33).

Link here to listen.