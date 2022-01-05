CFP Title Preview, Opt-Outs and Playoff Expansion I The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and B&W columnist Daniel Miller sit down for a college football extravaganza. They first recap Alabama-Cincinnati and Michigan-Georgia before predicting the national title game between the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide. Then, they close the episode by discussing the debate surrounding players who opt out of bowl games, the idea of bowl games in 2021 and why the inevitable expansion of the College Football Playoff will be beneficial to the sport.