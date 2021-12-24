100 Episodes! + The Not-So-Cinderella Cavaliers | The B&W Sports Podcast

On the 100th (!) episode of the B&W Sports Podcast, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel reflects on his podcasting journey and gives thanks to the many people that have contributed to the pod (0:03). Then, Corpuel is joined by Winston Churchill High School senior and Cleveland Cavaliers fan Jackson Lubar to break down Cleveland’s hot start to the season, including Darius Garland’s breakout, Evan Mobley’s spectacular play, Jarrett Allen’s vast improvements on offense, why their success is sustainable and more (5:24).