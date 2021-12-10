Wrestling prevails over Seneca Valley 58–21

The wrestling team (1–0) dominated Seneca Valley (0–1) 58–21 in their match on Wednesday night.

The Vikes wrestled 12 matches and took two forfeits, only giving up four losses against a small Seneca Valley team. Whitman’s phenomenal night started off with senior Peter Li (132) getting a pin in the first of three periods to end the match quickly.

Whitman kept up their momentum with a combined seven pins by the end of the night, each pin scoring the Vikes six points. Four of those seven pins came in under a minute of time with sophomore Jacob Gaum (120) getting the fastest win with a 22-second pin.

One of the most dominant performances of the night was by senior Kevin Zarin (126) who immediately put his opponent on his back for an early pin to close out the night for the Vikes. Other outstanding performances include sophomore Conrad Randall (106) with a pin in 42 seconds and first-time wrestler sophomore Benji Gonzalez (195) who got a pin for Whitman in the third period of his match.

“I think we wrestled well. Our lineup is really solid this year despite some injuries,” captain Peter Li said. “It’s a good win to start the season, and I think our team will be ready to wrestle some of our harder opponents later on this year.”

The Vikings come to the mat again next Wednesday at Damascus at 6:15 p.m.