Post-Week 12 NFL Power Rankings I The B&W Sports Podcast

As the NFL regular season is now 2/3 complete, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and B&W business member Will Vander Wal power rank all of the playoff/Super Bowl contenders in the NFL. They begin in the NFC (00:03), where they debate Packers vs. Cardinals for the number one spot, the still dangerous Bucs, the struggling Rams and Cowboys as well as the muddled Wild Card race. Then, they transition over to the AFC (44:35), where they discuss the white-hot Patriots, the resilient Ravens, the Chiefs, the Bills, the free-falling Titans and a similarly jumbled Wild Card race.