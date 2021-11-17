Knicks Power Hour #1: First Impressions and Lineup Adjustments I The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel sits down with two of his cousins, Ethan and Morgan Corpuel, to share their first impressions of their beloved Knicks before discussing how Tom Thibodeau could fix New York’s rotation conundrum. They break down how the bench has had to make up for the starters’ poor performances recently, New York’s defensive struggles amidst offensive success, Derrick Rose’s brilliance, the lack of playing time the rookies have received thus far and a lot more.