Girls soccer beats Sherwood 8–0 to advance to state finals

The girls soccer team (14–2–1) crushed Sherwood (5–7–1)* in the state semifinals on Friday night at Gaithersburg High School.

It was a blistering cold November night, but the Vikes showed up in hats and coats to show their support in numbers for this unstoppable girls soccer team. From kickoff, it was obvious the Vikes were the better team. They out-ran, out-toughed and out-skilled Sherwood from the opening whistle. Sophomore Riley Demartino opened the scoring with two goals, one coming in the first five minutes and the second coming halfway through the half. Junior Maya Wiese closed out scoring in the first half with a shot to the corner. The Vikes were up 3–0 heading into halftime.

The Vikes didn’t drop off in the second half. The ball stayed in Sherwood’s half for the majority of the second half which allowed the Vikes to get their outside backs in the attack. Sophomore Gemma Davitian opened the scoring in the second half, followed by a tap-in from senior Claire Lane, putting the Vikes up 5–0. Sophomore Sheridan Snow tacked on another for the Vikes to put them up 6–0. Sherwood had no answer to the Vikes. Senior Ava James sent a rocket over the goalie’s head from 30 yards out to extend the Vikes lead, and the Vikes added one more to the scoreboard to finish the game 8–0.

The Vikes will face undefeated Broadneck High School in the state finals on Saturday night at Loyola University in Baltimore.