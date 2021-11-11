Hockey outmatched by B–CC 6–3

The Whitman hockey team (1–3–0) couldn’t keep up with the B–CC Barons Monday evening and fell by a score of 6–3.

The Barons got off to a hot start, taking a 1–0 lead just three minutes into the game. The rest of the period, however, was a defensive battle. Both teams headed back to their benches with the score still 1–0 in favor of the Barons at the end of the first period.

The second period featured much faster play from both sides, resulting in four goals being scored in the span of 10 minutes — one from the Vikes and three from the Barons. Senior Henry Cheetham was responsible for the Vikes’ only tally of the period, resulting in the Vikes trailing 4–1 after two frames of play. The Vikes refused to give up and came out firing in the third period.

Junior Walter Ingis got the Vikes within a couple of goals just minutes in, and two minutes later sophomore Sammy Van Leeuwen cut the Vikes’ deficit down to one. Subsequently, a tripping penalty on the Vikes led to a power play goal for the Barons. Penalties killed the Vikes all game long, with nine penalties — eight minors and one game misconduct — resulting in 26 minutes in the box. With just minutes remaining, still facing a two goal deficit, the Vikes were forced to pull their goalie. The Barons took advantage of this, scoring an empty net goal and ending the game with the 6–3 victory.

The Vikes next face the Wootton Patriots (2–0–0) on Friday night at Cabin John Ice Rink.