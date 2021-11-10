Volleyball bows out to B–CC in heartbreaking fashion

The girls volleyball team (5–10) lost a tough game against rival B–CC in the first round of the playoffs.

Going the maximum five sets, the Vikes battled back and forth with the Barons. The Vikes started at a blistering pace, retaining control of the whole set with a 25–18 set win. The second set exemplified the match to come with back and forth rallies that resulted in a 23–25 set loss for the Vikes.

After gaining momentum from the second set, the Barons took the third set 25–16, putting the Vikes backs against the wall. In the fourth set, the Vikes dominated to keep their second round hopes alive with a 25–15 set win. Coming down to the wire in the final set, which is played to 15 points, it was looking like the Vikes were going to take the game with a 10–4 lead. The Barons battled back to tie it 16–16 and send the extra set into overtime before a 20–18 B–CC win ended the Vikes’ season.

“Everyone played very well and I’m super proud of the performances. The entire game was a lot of fun because it was so competitive all the way through,” junior outside hitter Addy Singer said. “Although we lost, we fought for every point and never gave up. I will miss the seniors so much, but I am so excited for all the big things they accomplish in the future.”