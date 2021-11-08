Week 9 Reactions + Why the Warriors Are So Good I The B&W Sports Podcast

Week+9+Reactions+%2B+Why+the+Warriors+Are+So+Good+I+The+B%26W+Sports+Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel and Will Vander Wal
November 8, 2021

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel sits down with B&W business member Will Vander Wal to break down a bizarre Week 9 of the NFL season, including dumbfounding losses by the Bills and Cowboys, dominant victories by the Titans and Cardinals, an OBJ-Ewing theory conversation, the wonky playoff pictures in both conferences, overreactions and more (0:01). Then, they discuss the Warriors’ hot start to the season and finish with some players that have impressed them thus far as well as Russell Westbrook takes (59:34).