Week 9 Reactions + Why the Warriors Are So Good I The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel sits down with B&W business member Will Vander Wal to break down a bizarre Week 9 of the NFL season, including dumbfounding losses by the Bills and Cowboys, dominant victories by the Titans and Cardinals, an OBJ-Ewing theory conversation, the wonky playoff pictures in both conferences, overreactions and more (0:01). Then, they discuss the Warriors’ hot start to the season and finish with some players that have impressed them thus far as well as Russell Westbrook takes (59:34).